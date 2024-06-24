Rite Aid closing Pontiac distribution center amid reports all Michigan stores are closing

Rite Aid said it is closing its distribution center in Pontiac in August amid the company going through bankruptcy.

According to a WARN notice with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, the Pontiac distribution center will close on Aug. 16, 2024.

The closure will affect 191 employees, according to the WARN Notice.

Last week, the company said it was closing 12 more stores in Michigan, including five in metro Detroit, according to a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey.

Those locations are in Allen Park, Grosse Pointe Farms, Livonia, Milford, Wyandotte, Bay City, Burton, Flint, Ludington, Marlette and Spring Lake.

However, a report from WLNS in Lansing said that a sign outside of a Lansing store said all of its Michigan locations will be closing in the future.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, with the company saying at the time that they would continue to fill prescriptions. They said in that filing that Rite Aid Corp. runs more than 2,000 stores nationwide.

