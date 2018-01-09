River Rouge police searching for missing child taken by non-custodial father
2:18 AM, Jan 9, 2018
(WXYZ) - River Rouge police are searching for missing 2-year-old Denver Satton after he was taken by his non-custodial father, Steven Miracle.
The pair went missing Monday morning around 7am.
Police say the father was visiting his son at a home on Pine Street and spent the night. We're told he left the home with the child and stole a car from the residence. Miracle drove off in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with the license plate DND5072.
If you have any information, please call River Rouge police.
