River Rouge police searching for missing child taken by non-custodial father

(WXYZ) - River Rouge police are searching for missing 2-year-old Denver Satton after he was taken by his non-custodial father, Steven Miracle.

The pair went missing Monday morning around 7am.

Police say the father was visiting his son at a home on Pine Street and spent the night. We're told he left the home with the child and stole a car from the residence. Miracle drove off in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with the license plate DND5072.

If you have any information, please call River Rouge police.