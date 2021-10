(WXYZ) — The Riverview Police Department said it captured a 2-foot alligator in the street late Sunday night.

According to police, officers were sent to the area of Marsha and Hale for a report of an alligator in the street.

When they arrived, they saw the 2-foot baby alligator in the road.

They were able to capture the alligator and place it with a local reptile expert.

Anyone with information on who the alligator belongs to or how it got loose is asked to call Det. Thome at (734)-281-4216