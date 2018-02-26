Road closures across Metro Detroit

10:34 PM, Feb 25, 2018
32 mins ago

(WXYZ) -  MDOT crews will be starting road repairs at 7am tomorrow.

Several areas will be closed including WB I-696 from I-75 to Coolidge, and I-696 from Dequindre to Mound. 

Work is also being done on I-75 from Adams to Long Lake and SB Telegraph from Square Lake to Long Lake. 

Be sure to give yourself a little extra time on your commute. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top