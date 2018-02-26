Road closures across Metro Detroit

Fair
(WXYZ) - MDOT crews will be starting road repairs at 7am tomorrow.
Several areas will be closed including WB I-696 from I-75 to Coolidge, and I-696 from Dequindre to Mound.
Work is also being done on I-75 from Adams to Long Lake and SB Telegraph from Square Lake to Long Lake.
Be sure to give yourself a little extra time on your commute.
