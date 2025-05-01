Road closures begin this weekend for Detroit Grand Prix

The Detroit Grand Prix returns to the streets of Downtown Detroit this month, and with that comes road closures as event preparations get underway.

According to the Downtown Detroit Partnership, some of the road closures will begin this week.

The first closure will be a full closure of Jefferson Ave. between M-10 and Randolph from May 2-5.

Then, street closures around the Renaissance Center will start May 5 and run through May 17.

Jefferson will have nighttime closures for work between May 11 and May 18, according to the DDP.

Finally, a full closure of Jefferson Ave. will start May 26 and last through June 1.

Other closures for the racetrack include Bates, Atwater, Franklin and Rivard.

The Detroit Grand Prix weekend kicks off Friday, May 30 with practice. On Saturday, May 31 there will be qualifying and an IMSA race.

On Sunday, June 1, the weekend ends with an INDY NXT race and then an NTT IndyCar Series race.