Road crews in Macomb County deal with winter storm

(WXYZ) - Road crews in Macomb County are working split shifts to deal with the winter storm.

The county is working with 65 trucks and officials say they have plenty of salt for the season.

While crews are working to clear the roads and salting them, dispatchers are watching out for accidents from Comtec, the heart of the county's emergency communications.

They have a bird's eye view of Macomb County's 300 major intersections.

Officials say they received around 300 911 service calls from 3 a.m to 3 p.m on Friday. That's double what they usually have in that same time frame. They attribute much of that to the winter weather.

