Road inside Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore to close for 2 weeks in October

The National Park Service said a road at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore will close for two weeks in October.

According to the NPS, Sand Point Road will close east of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore bounary from Oct. 1-14 for a culvert replacement project.

During the closure, the Sand Point Marsh Trail, Sand Point Beach, and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Headquarters will be inaccessible via Sand Point Road.

Access to Munising Memorial Hospital, the Munising Falls Visitor Center or private residences on Sand Point Rd. will not be impacted by the closure.

According to the NPS, backpackers should park at Munising Falls Visitor Center and confirm a pickup location with the shuttle service.

“The Sand Point wetland is a vital ecosystem within the park,” said David Horne, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore superintendent. “Improving connectivity with Lake Superior is critical to maintaining its ecological health. We also recognize the importance of access to Sand Point and are committed to completing the work as quickly as possible.”

According to the NSP, the culvert replacement project is being funded by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and will improve hydrologic connectivity between the Sand Point Wetland and Lake Superior.