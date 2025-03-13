Road projects happening this year in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne Counties

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — The weather is getting warmer all across Metro Detroit, which means orange barrel season is here.

“We definitely have to leave earlier and plan ahead,” said Kate Liu from Farmington Hills.

Kate Lui and Elena Andivino are currently taking a nursing class together in Southfield.

While they say they have been able to get around the closure of eastbound I-696 so far, between The Lodge and I-75, it might be getting tricker.

“What if I told you there is going to be even more construction on the mile roads, Orchard Lake this year?” I asked.

“It definitely would cause an even bigger inconvenience for us, I understand why it has to happen, but it definitely will inconvenience going to work or going to school and things like that,” said Andivino.

The eastbound lanes of 12 Mile will be shutting down between Middlebelt and Inkster sometime in mid-April and lasting through July.

For those thinking they’ll go up to 13 Mile using Orchard Lake, you’ll hit orange barrels on Orchard Lake as well. It will only have one lane open in both directions, from June to November, between I-696 and 13 Mile Road.

The construction is not limited to just Oakland County.

In Macomb County, work on 10 Mile begins next Tuesday, the 18th, and lasts to November; between Lorraine and Ryan Road, in both Warren and Center Line. Eventually the road will close at the railroad tracks for 35 days for reconstruction.

Work continues on Garfield this year. Northbound traffic will be maintained on the southbound side. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Utica Road. The road will close sometime around Fraser School District’s spring break.

In Wayne County, work on Oakwood continues between Beech Street and Rotunda in Dearborn.

Work is underway to rebuild the Denton Bridge in Van Buren Township. That’s expected to open to traffic at the end of this year.

