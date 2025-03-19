Road rage suspect who was shot in leg after police pursuit in Macomb County arraigned on charges

(WXYZ) — The road rage suspect who was shot in the leg last weekend following a police pursuit in Macomb County is now facing charges.

Michael Southworth has been charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor, including fleeing a police officer third degree, three counts of felony firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and malicious destruction of personal property.

He's being held on a $1 million bond at the Macomb County Jail.

Related Video: Dash cam video shows deputies chase suspect in road rage incident

Officials say the chase started in Shelby Township after the suspect reportedly used the butt of a long gun to shatter a driver's window at a gas station around 3:45 p.m.

Deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and MSP pursued the vehicle into northern Macomb County.

Related Video: Suspect smashes window with gun at Shelby Township gas station

The incident ended when the suspect's vehicle came to a stop in a field on Van Dyke, north of 34 Mile Road in Bruce Township.

Related Video: Driver shot in leg in Bruce Township following pursuit

Lieutenant Mike Shaw with Michigan State Police's second district told us last weekend that a trooper assigned to the Bruce Township area overheard radio traffic about the pursuit.

“When the trooper responded out here, you can see the car behind me, that car was in the field, had lost control," said Shaw last weekend. "The trooper approached the vehicle, as he was getting out, the suspect, who was a 31-year-old male from Chesterfield, exited the vehicle with a long gun and the trooper fired."

Related Video: Body camera video shows arrest of suspect

Shaw said the trooper was not injured and the suspect was shot in the leg.

“We’re glad that the suspect wasn’t seriously injured, we’re definitely glad that the trooper wasn’t hurt or anybody out here, as you see this is a neighborhood," said Shaw.

