Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeals ballot decision to 6th Circuit Court of Appeals

(WXYZ) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has appealed a federal judge's ruling that keeps him on Michigan's General Election ballot to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

At this point, it's unclear how long it will take for the appeal to play out. According to court records, the first filings in the appeal are due October 4.

U.S. District Court Judge Denise Hood denied a preliminary injunction request Wednesday, one day after she heard arguments from Kennedy's lawyers and lawyers for the Michigan Secretary of State's Office.

Kennedy is the presidential nominee in Michigan for the Natural Law Party. However, in late August, he suspended his campaign and threw his support behind former President Donald Trump. Since then, he's been fighting to get his name off the ballot in several states.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said last month in a post on X that Michigan law says candidates who accept a minor party's nomination shall not be permitted to withdraw.

In the 18-page ruling released on Wednesday, Hood disagreed with several claims made by Kennedy and his lawyers for reasons that he should be off the ballot.

"Plaintiff had the opportunity to bring his additional constitutional claims at the time that he filed his initial complaint with the Court of Claims. Plaintiff now pleads before this Court seeking a second bite at the apple, to which he is not entitled," Hood wrote in the ruling.

Kennedy sued Benson on Aug. 30, but in the hearing, lawyers for Benson said that as of Sept. 17, 90% of the total ballots had been printed, and it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to re-print them in Wayne County alone.

Michigan election law requires absentee ballots to be issued starting Sept. 26 for voters in the state.

