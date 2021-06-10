Robert Gordy Jr., nephew of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., has died, family says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are sad to report Robert Gordy Jr. has died.

Robert is the nephew of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr. and has lived in Las Vegas for many years. He was a dear friend to Channel 13.

PREVIOUS REPORTS WITH ROBERT GORDY JR.:

According to Robert's cousin, Sherry, Robert had been sick. The family didn't hear from him for a few days.

A wellness check revealed he had passed away. The Clark County coroner confirmed that Gordy died of natural causes from a non-specific disease.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gordy family during this tough time.