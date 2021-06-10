Watch
Robert Gordy Jr., nephew of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., has died, family says

Robert Gordy Jr. has died, according to his family. Robert is the nephew of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr. and has lived in Las Vegas for many years.
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jun 10, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are sad to report Robert Gordy Jr. has died.

Robert is the nephew of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr. and has lived in Las Vegas for many years. He was a dear friend to Channel 13.

According to Robert's cousin, Sherry, Robert had been sick. The family didn't hear from him for a few days.

A wellness check revealed he had passed away. The Clark County coroner confirmed that Gordy died of natural causes from a non-specific disease.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gordy family during this tough time.

