Rochester Hills man dies in Oakland Township head-on crash

OAKLAND TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A Rochester Hills driver is dead after crossing the center line and crashing into another vehicle in Oakland Township on Sunday morning.

Police tell us it happened around 9:30 a.m., on Rochester at Lonesome Oak Drive in the Oakland Valley Subdivision.

Investigators tell us that 90-year-old William Stanley Jr. was heading southbound on Rochester Road when he crossed his GMC Sierra over the center line, striking a Dodge Ram heading northbound.

Stanley was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver involved in the crash was not injured. Police say the road was extremely icy at this time, and that neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.