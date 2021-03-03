Rochester Hills woman plans to buy sailboat after winning lottery game

(WXYZ) — A Rochester Hills woman won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery's Lucky For Life game.

Stacy Bright matched the numbers to win the big prize.

“I enjoy playing the Lottery,” said Bright. “I run our Lottery club at work and play some myself as well. I recently added a subscription online for Lucky For Life and it paid off.

“I saw an email from the Lottery at about 1 a.m. and noticed it was different than other ones I had gotten. I looked at the numbers and then woke my husband up to tell him I had won!”

Bright, 44, visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. She chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $390,000, rather than annual payments of $25,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

“For years, I have had a Lottery spreadsheet where I keep track of what I would do if I ever won,” said Bright. “With this prize, I’m going to finally get a sailboat.”