Rock & Brews set to open in Downtown Royal Oak on March 19

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rock & Brews, the restaurant and concert bar started by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, will open this month in Downtown Royal Oak.

We're told the restaurant, located at 208 West Fifth Ave., will officially open to the public on Thursday, March 19.

The 12,000-square-foot restaurant features a main dining area on the first floor, a live concert stage and bar on the second floor, and an open-air rooftop sky lounge on the third level.

It will also feature dozens of TVs and a 16-foot state-of-the-art LED screen for sports and entertainment.

"We’re excited to bring a Rock & Brews Restaurant and Concert Bar to Detroit Rock City,” Stanley and Simmons said in a statement. “We’ve all worked hard collaborating as a team to create Rock & Brews destinations we could be proud to share with the community, and that is without a doubt what we will do for our newest location in Royal Oak.”

On the menu, people will find a variety of appetizers, wings, salads, bowls, classic entrees, plus burgers and tacos.