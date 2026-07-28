Rocket Classic's Par 3 in the D: Watch party, who's competing & everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Classic is putting on an unprecedented event on Tuesday before the tournament officially begins. It's called Par 3 in the D, and six golfers will be hitting rooftop shots in Downtown Detroit.

The historic event will be broadcast on Channel 7 starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and fans can also attend in-person to watch the event.

Here's everything you need to know about the event.

How to watch the event on TV

You can watch the event on television at 7 p.m. on Channel 7.

Can you attend the event?

There will be spots for the general public to watch the shots coming from the building behind netting near the green in Nick Gilbert Way. There will also be a watch party in Campus Martius Park at 7 p.m.

Hear from Rocket Community Fund Executive Director Laura Grannemann in the video below

Rocket Community Fund's Laura Grannemann talks about charity aspect of Rocket Classic

What is the building?

The golfers will hit shots from the rooftop of the Traver | UBS Building at 1217 Woodward Ave. The rooftop is on the fifth floor of the building to the green in Nick Gilbert Way in between the Hudson's Detroit buildings.

How far is the shot?

Officials say the length of the hole is 117 yards with a 90-foot elevation drop.

Who is competing?

Six golfers will hit shots from the building. There will be two practice shots, and then the third shot will be the one that counts.

The golfers are:



Cameron Young

Xander Shauffele

Russell Henley

Rickie Fowler

Tony Finau

Keegan Bradley

What happens when the golfers get to the green?

While the golfers are hitting the shots into the green, they won't be hitting the putts. Local students representing the First Tee – Greater Detroit and the College, Career & Beyond program from Midnight Golf will team up with the PGA TOUR player and putt to complete the hole.

Hear from one of the students who will hit the putts in the video below

Student who's competing in Par 3 in the D talks about getting ready for the event

The students are:

