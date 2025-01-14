Rocket Companies announces re-brand to bring everyone under 'Rocket' umbrella; plans Super Bowl ad

Rocket Companies announced a re-brand on Tuesday that they say will put all of the company's services under the "Rocket" brand.

According to Rocket, the re-brand will include a campaign during the Super Bowl, a return for the Detroit-based company.

With the re-brand, there will be several changes to names, including:



Amrock, the national title producer, settlement provider and appraisal management company, will change to Rocket Close

Amrock Title Insurance Company will become Rocket Title Insurance Company

Rocket Pro TPO will be renamed Rocket Pro

Under the re-brand, there is a new "halo" logo, a refined wordmark, custom typefaces, a refreshed red color and more.

The company said that the next step in its brand transformation will be revealed with a Super Bowl ad, showing how homeownership can unite the nation.

Rocket Companies

"Homeownership is a fundamental building block of the American Dream. As the category leader, it is important that every aspect of the Rocket brand lives up to this iconic ideology," Rocket Companies Chief Marketing Officer Jonathan Mildenhall said in a statement. "Owning a home creates identity, security, safety and purpose, not to mention the most proven asset class in terms of building generational wealth. This design evolution underscores our belief in the transformative power of homeownership and introduces Rocket as a timeless and iconic brand that empowers people to achieve their dreams."

In 2021, Quicken Loans officially changed its name to Rocket Mortgage to be part of the Rocket brand.