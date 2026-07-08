Rocket Dream Nine and Motown Museum Music Stage headline fan amenities at 2026 Rocket Classic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Rocket Classic is coming to Detroit later this summer, giving Detroit-area golf fans something to look forward to, with the PGA Tour event at the Detroit Golf Club happening July 30-August 2.

Here is a list of the amenities fans in attendance can look forward to:



The Rocket Dream Nine, a 9-hole immersive mini golf course spread across three activation sites (No. 2 green, No. 5 tee and No. 11 green)

The Range, a covered lounge tent with seating, a full bar, a cigar lounge, a hole-in-one challenge, caricature artists and face painters (open Thursday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

The Motown Museum Music Stage, which will feature live performances from local artists between 4-7 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, after tournament play

Food and drink options throughout the Club, including the A.P. Gatsby Sandwich. Named in honor of 2025 winner Aldrich Potgieter, the sandwich includes seasoned ribeye, mozzarella, crispy french fries, fresh vegetables and house-made peri-peri aioli served on a toasted brioche hoagie.

The Grove, between holes 10 and 11, featuring barbecue from Smokey G's Smokehouse and an AlumniFi (Classic sponsor) putting green. Fans can earn points to redeem for prizes at the AlumniFi Zone, including gift cards for Greyson Clothiers

An Espresso Martini Bar near the ninth green

Kids 15 and under will receive a complimentary meal voucher, redeemable at concession stands throughout the course

The Long Game Lounge located at the 1899 Heritage Club (right side of 10th fairway and behind the 14th green) lets fans play a simulated version of the course

The Rocket Classic Merchandise Tent, including appareal from didas, lululemon, Good Good Golf and Detroit-based brands Kiwiclo, Kiloh & Co. and Del Campo Socks.

Rocket Cool Zones, where fans and water misters can cool off attendees near the 9th and 17th greens, as well as between the 11th and 13th greens.

Complimentary water stations near the 9th, 16th and 18th greens

There will also be two Theme Days at this year's classic:



Detroit Community Day on July 29, as fans get free admission to watch the Delta Dental Pro-Am and enjoy the First Tee - Greater Detroit Youth Clinic in the afternoon (4-5:30 p.m.). On this day, kids will be able to meet, greet and take photos with the professional golfers, learn the fundamentals of the game, and enjoy free food and drinks.

Bow Tie Day on July 30, created to honor the memory of Nick Gilbert, son of Dan and Jennifer Gilbert, to spread awareness about neurofibromatosis (NF)

You can get more information about these amenities and purchase tickets at this link.