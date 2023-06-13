Rock Family of Companies celebrates 1 million volunteer hours

(WXYZ) — The Rock Family of Companies announced Tuesday that their team has now hit 1 million volunteer hours, becoming the first Detroit-based organization to do so.

A press release from the company notes that team members have engaged in over 150,000 volunteer events with 4,800 organizations nationwide. Volunteer engagement for the “Rock Family of Companies” is managed by the Rocket Community Fund.

The milestone was reached today at a volunteer event at The Greening of Detroit at Lafayette Gardens in downtown Detroit. Ten team members volunteered Tuesday morning, before the big reveal of the milestone at a surprise organization-wide celebration at the 1001 Woodward Avenue Building.

“The Greening of Detroit team is thrilled to be the location for this historic occasion of 1 million volunteer hours reached, and we want to thank Dan Gilbert and the entire organization for their commitment to our community,” said Lionel Bradford, President of The Greening of Detroit, in a press release.

Laura Grannemann, Executive Director of the Rocket Community Fund, praised the team for coming together.

“We are lucky to have thousands of team members who give of their most valuable resource – their time and talents – to impact countless lives and help make our communities stronger,” says Laura Grannemann, Executive Director of the Rocket Community Fund, in a press release.

The Detroit-based team members are responsible for 70% of the 1 million volunteer hours, including over 100,000 hours spent with food resource organizations like Gleaners Community Food Bank and Forgotten Harvest.

“The Rock Family of Companies invests in Detroit through more than its business and its workforce. It also contributes to our city through the tens of thousands of team members who volunteer their time to assist Detroiters experiencing housing insecurity, as well as to mentor our youth, ensure our food banks are stocked and much more," says Detroit mayor Mike Duggan in a press release.

