Rockwood police investigating a dead body found wrapped in plastic

ROCKWOOD, Mich. - Rockwood Police are investigating after a woman’s dead body, wrapped in plastic is found in a home.

This could potentially be the first murder for the City of Rockwood ever. Chief Randy Krause said it’s being called a suspicious death until the final report from the medical examiner comes in.

Officers discovered the body at home in the 22600 block of Candace St. around 12:20 on Sunday morning.

Neighbors called 911 when a frantic man started knocking on their door, talking about a gunman inside his home.

"Our next door neighbor was knocking at the door and we didn't know what was going on he was really frantic he was saying there was armed men in his house with children and they were going to shoot,” said neighbor, Thaddeus Tomich.

Soon after, Rockwood Police arrived and found the frantic man and searched his home. They discovered the story about a gunman and children was false.

"There were no armed gunmen whatsoever, but in the process of clearing the residence there was a deceased female found inside wrapped in plastic,” said Krause.

Police took the man into custody, he’s being held in connection with the woman’s death. It will be up to the prosecutor’s office to file charges. Krause said the man will, at the very least, be facing a failure to report a death charge, since the woman’s body had been in the home for days before officers investigated.

"It is a completely isolated incident, we believe it was possibly some sort of domestic situation since we don't have a cause of death yet we are going to reserve our call on that,” said Krause.

The tragic and gruesome discovery has shaken neighbors who can’t believe this could happen.

"It's a quiet nice neighborhood, we're not used to any commotion like this at all,” said neighbor, Sarah Rupert.



Police are working to notify the woman’s family before releasing her name.