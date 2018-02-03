Rolled-over tanker truck leaks gasoline in River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A rolled-over tanker truck forced a shutdown this morning after an accident left the tanker leaking an unknown amount of gasoline.

Fire and hazardous materials crews responded at around 8 a.m. to Fort and Oakwood in River Rouge where the tanker, holding 5,000 gallons of fuel, was found laying on its side gushing gas.

The roads between Powell and the drawbridge on Fort Street were immediately shut down as crews worked to stop the leaking and empty the remaining fuel into another truck.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident.