Romania seizes more cars in Tate case; court next week

In this grab taken from video released by Observator Antena 1, Social Media personality Andrew Tate is led away by police, in the Ilfov area, north of Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Romanian news outlets are reporting that divisive social media personality Andrew Tate has been arrested on charges of human trafficking and rape. The reports say Tate and his brother Tristan were detained late Thursday. Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said two British citizens and two Romanians are accused of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. (Observator Antena 1 via AP)
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jan 06, 2023
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jan 06, 2023

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities have seized four more luxury vehicles for a total of 15 that have been seized in the investigation into Andrew Tate.

The divisive social media personality was detained in Romania last week on charges of human trafficking and rape.

An official said Friday that prosecutors investigating the case seized the additional four vehicles on Thursday on top of 11 others seized in raids last week.

Officials said that more than 10 properties or land owned by companies registered to Tate have also been seized in the investigation.

The money from the seizures would pay for the investigation and damages to victims if Tate is convicted.

