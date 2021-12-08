Romeo man charged after allegedly chemical spraying officers during Capitol riots 

(WXYZ) — A 41-year-old man from Romeo, Michigan, has been charged with assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon in relation to the U.S. Capitol riots, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The DOJ says Tim Levon Boughner used chemical spray against officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Boughner, according to the DOJ, reportedly posted on social media about his actions later that day, stating that he “started spraying” at the Capitol and “f---- those cops up.” He then reportedly posted again in February, “I have to share. My life has not been the same since this day … I still don’t know how I ended up on the capital steps having a pepper spray fight with the capital police.”

Boughner was arrested on Dec. 7 in Lapeer County and made an appearance today in court in the Eastern District of Michigan. He is being held pending a detention hearing on Dec. 9.

The DOJ says he is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, and other charges.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Detroit Field Office along with other agencies.

In relation to the Capitol riots, the DOJ says more than 700 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states.

