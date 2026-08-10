Romeo Theatre announces closure next month after 40 years in the community

(WXYZ) — The Romeo Theatre announced it is closing next month after 40 years serving the community.

In a post on social media Sunday night, the owners said that several factors led to their closure.

"A year-long shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the actors’ and writers’ strikes, left us with limited film availability for the next 18 months. We worked hard to regain financial stability, but today’s economic realities have been too great for our small family theatre to overcome," the theatre said in the post.

According to the owners, the property owners have helped keep the theatre going, but even with their support, business has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

"We deeply appreciate our customers, whose support has meant so much to us. Many have come to feel like family, and we are grateful for the wonderful people and families we have met over the years," the post reads.

There will still be movies playing until the theatre closes in mid-September.

"These are very difficult times for us right now, but perhaps someday we will pop up around the community with our popcorn machine, offering delicious Romeo Theatre Popcorn-To-Go," the post said.