Romulus councilwoman said she's the target of ongoing vandalism to her home, campaign billboard

(WXYZ) — A Romulus city councilwoman said she's the target of ongoing vandalism and now, she's speaking out.

The latest incident happened on Sunday when a billboard for Councilwoman Virginia Williams was tagged with graffiti. It comes with the election just over a week away.

Williams said she feels like she's living last year all over again. She claims this is how the vandalism started last year.

"I supported one candidate for judge over another and my property was vandalized on three different occasions," she said.

"Last year it felt very very personal because it was our property the first time," she said. "They threw eggs at every vehicle in the yard. The second time they came back and tore up every piece of furniture on the patio."

Then, two days after the election last year, Williams claims her family woke up to black paint all over the back of her house. She estimates there was nearly $70,000 in damage and that they're still dealing with the insurance company.

"It wasn't like some kid play. They knew what they were doing," she said.

Williams said she has filed five police reports since July of 2020 about all of the vandalism. That's including the latest incident that happened within the last 48 hours on a billboard of hers.

In Michigan, vandalizing and or stealing political signs is illegal. if caught a person can face up to 93 days in jail and fines up to $500.

Williams wants whoever is responsible to come forward and for the intimidation and vandalism to stop.

"My concern is what do they have in mind next?" she said. "I just don't think it's fair to be targeted because I support one candidate over another. I don't think it's fair. it's not right."