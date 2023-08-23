Romulus man charged in crash that killed Vivian Carmody, injured Eastern Market CEO

(WXYZ) — A 28-year-old Romulus man is facing charges in connection with a car crash that killed Vivian Carmody and injured her husband, Dan Carmody, the CEO of Eastern Market.

According to the Wayne County prosecutor’s office, Jacob Thomas Mraulak has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, and reckless driving causing serious injury.

His arraignment is expected this morning in 36th District Court.

“This is a harsh fact: Every time you get behind the wheel of a car, you should be acutely aware that you are potentially driving an instrumentality of death. Traffic accidents happen. There is no denying that. Criminal traffic tragedies do not just happen. There is a reason for them, and criminal consequences attach including, possibly, a loss of freedom. Our hearts go out to Mr. Carmody and his family at this very difficult time,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

The prosecutor’s office says Mraulak was allegedly intoxicated when he drove onto the sidewalk on August 18 and struck Vivian and Dan, both 68 years old of Detroit.

Both of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital where Vivian was later pronounced dead.

“The Eastern Market family is deeply sorry for the Carmody family and will give our full support to Dan and his family through this incredibly sad and difficult time,” Eastern Market Board president Katy Trudeau said.

Since 2007, Carmody has served as CEO of the Eastern Market Partnership. Through his work, the 127-year-old market remains once of the most popular farmers markets in the nation.