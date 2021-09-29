Romulus Police ask for help in locating missing teen, Shane McLaughlin

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Romulus Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who has not been seen since October 19, 2020.

Shane McLaughlin, 15, was captured on camera leaving his home around 10:48 on that evening and was seen getting into an SUV.

Shane has a heartbeat tattoo on the inside of his left arm and has both ears pierced. He took his Nike duffle bag with him.

Family and friends are concerned about his well-being.

Two months prior to his disappearance on July 27, 2020, Shane disappeared from Flat Rock but was later found safe.

If you have any information on Shane's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Romulus Police Department at 734-941-8400 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.