Ron DeSantis ends his presidential bid before New Hampshire after falling far short of Trump

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as he announces a proposal for Digital Bill of Rights, Feb. 15, 2023, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jan 21, 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended his Republican presidential campaign on the eve of the New Hampshire primary.

He ended his White House bid Sunday after failing to meet lofty expectations that he would seriously challenge former President Donald Trump and after finishing a distant second in the leadoff Iowa caucuses.

Early primary polls had suggested DeSantis was in a strong position to challenge Trump.

He and his allies amassed a political fortune well in excess of $100 million. But his campaign was hamstrung by missteps from its launch on X, formerly Twitter, when the platform crashed.

He now turns to completing his second and final term as Florida governor, ending in 2027.

