Rooftop bar Topa set to open atop AC Hotel in Detroit's Brush Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new Mediterranean-inspired rooftop cocktail bar is opening on top of the AC Hotel Detroit at the Bonstelle in Brush Park this week.

The bar is called Topa and is located on the 11th floor of the new hotel off Woodward Ave. near Mack. It officially opens on Thursday, May 21.

Topa's name comes from the Basque word meaning "to toast" or "to clink glasses."

Roxbury Group

“Topa represents the next chapter of the hospitality experience at the AC Hotel Detroit at the Bonstelle,” said James Van Dyke, president of the Roxbury Group. “Our vision was to create a space that feels transportive, a place where guests can slow down, connect and enjoy an atmosphere inspired by the California coast while still being surrounded by the energy of Detroit.”

The bar is developed by Roxbury Group, which developed several bars, restaurants and hotels in Detroit, and will be managed by Azul Hospitality.

According to Roxbury Group, the cocktail menu draws from Mediterranean and coastal influences. Some drinks include:



Kalimotxo - Basque-inspired red wine and cola spritz

Cyprus - mezcal, cocchi rosa and raspberry

Coastside - white wine and rum blend with peach, pineapple and citrus honey

Topa Carajillo - dark rum, espresso and cherry chocolate whip

Roxbury Group

Topa will also offer small plates with a kitchen led by Chef Jorge Morales, who oversees the culinary program across the hotel. The menu will feature Mediterranean-focused shareable small plates like seared halloumi, bacalao croquettes, plus entrées including barramundi skewers with Persian rice, charred lamb chops and grilled chicken skewers with braised chickpea and smoked tomato.

According to officials, the space features reclaimed wood from the historic Cadillac Hotel in Lexington, Michigan, and features indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the Detroit skyline.

The space itself weaves history into the design, featuring reclaimed wood sourced from the historic Cadillac Hotel in Lexington, Michigan, with indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the Detroit skyline.

Topa will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to midnight and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.