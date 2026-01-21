Rooftop cocktail bar at Hudson's Detroit building will honor former department store restaurant

We're learning more information about a new bar slated to open in the Hudson's Detroit building from award-winning New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer.

Meyer and his Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) announced Wednesday that the bar on the 12th-floor rooftop of the Hudson's Detroit building will be called Pine Hall.

Pine Hall will be a nod to The Pine Room, which was a wood-paneled restaurant at the original J.L. Hudson Department Store. It's going to have classic roots with the soul of a neighborhood tavern, and feature views of Downtown Detroit.

With 300 seats and a 3,300-square-foot outdoor deck, Pine Hall will feature strong cocktails, cold beer and a classic tavern menu.

“Pine Hall is a neighborhood bar worthy of becoming a destination,” Meyer said in a statement. “Our hope is that Detroiters make it part of their regular rotation – a locals joint that brings people together and fits whatever the moment calls for.”

According to USHG, the beverage program will highlight Michigan spirits and regional ingredients. One drink, called "The Final Countdown," will be an updated take on the famous Detroit cocktail "The Last Word." Another will be called the "Pine Hall Sour" which is made entirely of local ingredients.

Officials with USHG said the bar is expected to open this spring.