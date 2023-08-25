Roommate charged with murder in case of missing father from Warren

Warren police said two suspects have been arrested and charged, one of them with murder, in connection to a missing father back in June.

According to police, friends and family reported James Wilkins missing on June 9, 2023. An investigation was launched found evidence to find out what happened to Wilkins.

Police say despite not yet recovering his body, the investigation and evidence led them to charge Wilkins' roommate with first-degree murder and charges with another suspect.

One suspect is charged with first-degree murder and other charges, and the other suspect is facing accessory after-the-fact charges. Both were arrested on Thursday and are expected to be arraigned on Friday.

"ur investigators worked tirelessly on this case from the beginning. This incident was the City of Warren’s first homicide for the year 2023 which is rare for a city our size. Detectives chased down many leads and obtained significant amounts of critical evidence which helped lead to the Homicide Charge," Police Commissioner William Dwyer said.