Roseville man charged in ATV crash that killed 9-year-old boy

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Monday, a Roseville man was charged in the ATV crash that killed a 9-year-old Detroit boy over the weekend.

Daveon Hardiman, 20, has been charged with reckless driving causing death. He was given a $50,000 bond

The deadly crash happened around 2:50 p.m. on March 20 in the 19600 block of Andover, according to Detroit police. The at-fault driver, a male, was driving a black Dodge Charger when he collided with the boy. Police say he was traveling the wrong way on a one-way street and was going at a high rate of speed. Neighbors estimate the driver was traveling close to 100 miles per hour.

“My baby, I love him, I miss him so much," said Sophfronia Dalton, mother of 9-year-old Mai’Juan Calderin. "I really can't feel right now that my baby is not here.”

Hardiman's next court appearance is scheduled for March 31.