Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Roseville man charged in ATV crash that killed 9-year-old boy

items.[0].image.alt
Wayne County Prosecutor's Office
Daveon Hardiman.jpg
Posted at 3:55 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 19:32:38-04

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Monday, a Roseville man was charged in the ATV crash that killed a 9-year-old Detroit boy over the weekend.

Daveon Hardiman, 20, has been charged with reckless driving causing death. He was given a $50,000 bond

The deadly crash happened around 2:50 p.m. on March 20 in the 19600 block of Andover, according to Detroit police. The at-fault driver, a male, was driving a black Dodge Charger when he collided with the boy. Police say he was traveling the wrong way on a one-way street and was going at a high rate of speed. Neighbors estimate the driver was traveling close to 100 miles per hour.

“My baby, I love him, I miss him so much," said Sophfronia Dalton, mother of 9-year-old Mai’Juan Calderin. "I really can't feel right now that my baby is not here.”

Hardiman's next court appearance is scheduled for March 31.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!