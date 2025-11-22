ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Roseville student is speaking out after a terrifying incident at his middle school where a classmate pulled out a knife inside the building on Friday.

See the full story in the video below

Roseville middle schooler recounts terrifying incident when student pulled out knife

The young man said the student in question looked as if he was mad and possibly crying as he held the knife.

Thankfully, no students or staff were hurt, but the incident is reigniting concerns about safety on school grounds and the impact it has on kids.

"He put his hand in the backpack, he gripped onto it, took it out, and he was holding it, and I looked, and I see it, and I ran," 11-year-old Blake Alman told me.

"Yeah, he said he was going to stab someone in the hallway or something like that," he said. "I was panicking, so I just ran.

A spokesperson for Roseville Community Schools said the incident forced the building into a shelter-in-place for about five minutes as administrators disarmed the student.

"The fact that he walked past that kid and he could've gotten hurt is what still shocks me and scares me," Blake said.

Gabriela Resendez, Blake's mom, said her son is shaken.

"Now he's got really bad anxiety, you know? He doesn't want to go back to that school," she said.

The sobering situation at Roseville Middle comes on the heels of a series of scares in Macomb County schools.

Bullets and shell casings were found at Green Elementary and Roseville High School on Tuesday and Wednesday. In Center Line, students were held in their fourth-period classrooms at two high schools after a threat was made early Friday.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said students and parents must understand it's not just schools that have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to weapons and violence. He doest oo.

"We're allowed to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. Guns and knives do not belong in school, nor will the prosecutor of Macomb County allow you to do this," he said.

School officials are cooperating with Roseville police, which is now handling the investigation.