Roseville police respond after innocent father killed during pursuit

(WXYZ) — Roseville police say a 28-year-old father of two is dead after his car was hit by a 16-year-old who was fleeing police in the early morning hours of July 12.

Police say an officer in a marked patrol car attempted a traffic stop in the area of I-94 and Gratiot Avenue around 2:40 a.m. after receiving a report that a black Hyundai Sonata was recently stolen from a neighborhood.

According to police, the driver did not stop, and a pursuit began.

Wife speaks after 28-year-old husband, father and innocent bystander killed in Roseville Police chase

Police say the pursuit ended when the 16-year-old driver disregarded a red light on 11 Mile near Van Dyke and crashed into a Ford Fusion.

Family has identified the victim as 28-year-old Alex Habib. His wife, Danielle, tells us Habib was a devoted husband and father of two, a 1-year-old daughter and a 3-month-old son.

Danielle tells 7 News Detroit he worked two jobs to provide for the family, including as a server at Jim Brady's in Royal Oak, where he was set to work a double that day. Danielle said he was trying to make time to go to the gym.

"I wish that they would, you know, find an alternative way to track these people down," Danielle told us on Sunday night. "Alex was an innocent bystander. He left behind multiple ... people that loved him and cared about him, and he was, he was innocent, you know ... moving about his day and ... he was killed over, you know, something that could have been avoided."

Since the crash, donations have been pouring in to support the young family left behind. If you'd like to help, the family has started a GoFundMe that you can donate to at this link.

Police say the 16-year-old suspect in the case was treated at a local hospital for injuries and is now being lodged in the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center awaiting charges.

The suspect, police say, is believed to be part of an organized crew targeting Macomb County residents.

"This is a tragedy on many levels and our sincere condolences are with the victim’s family and friends. Also, our officers who tragic events such as these take a toll on them," the Roseville Police Department said in a statement.

Warren Police Department's traffic reconstruction unit is currently investigating.