Roseville woman charged with ethnic intimidation after allegedly attacking Muslim woman on flight

(WXYZ) — A Roseville woman, 39, has been charged with the ethnic intimidation and assault of a 29-year-old African American Muslim woman.

Suspect arrested after alleged racist tirade, physical attack on Detroit flight

Prosecutors say on Sept. 11, while onboard a Spirit Airlines flight, Farr shouted a racial slur at the victim, identified as Aicha Toure during a verbal confrontation. When Toure attempted to use her phone to record the altercation, Farr allegedly struck Toure's hand and her phone.

Police officers at Detroit Metro Airport responded to the scene and arrested Farr.

Farr has been charged with one count of Ethnic Intimidation, a two-year high misdemeanor, one count of Assault and Battery, and one count of Disorderly Person, both 93-day misdemeanors.

“The alleged activity of this defendant was completely inappropriate and quickly elevated to criminal activity, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “Racist rants have become far more common lately and we will not hesitate to take action when we can do so legally.”