Roseville woman dies in Sterling Heights crash

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Roseville woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Sterling Heights over the weekend, police tell us.

It happened on Saturday, Nov. 9, around 4:15 p.m. on Utica Road near Forester Street.

Investigators say the driver of a blue hatchback-style vehicle was heading west on Utica Road when they crossed the center line. The driver of a black sport utility vehicle heading west hit the blue vehicle head-on.

The driver of the blue hatchback, a 75-year-old Roseville woman, died at the scene after sustaining injuries at the scene. The occupants of the black vehicle suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Authorities say that alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash. Police say that anyone who may have witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the Traffic Safety Bureau at 586-446-2920 with any information.