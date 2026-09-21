Roseville woman, Lake Orion man charged with making threats to Michigan elected officials

Two Michigan residents have been charged in separate cases with making threats to elected officials and Michigan Supreme Court justices.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, 33-year-old Alicia Choucair of Roseville is charged with two counts of False Report or Threat of Terrorism, each a 20-year felony, one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, a 20-year felony, and one count of Hate Crime — True Threat, a 2-year felony.

It's alleged that Choucair called the local dispatch threatening violence against a mosque and Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud if "your people" weren't kept out of her town.

She was arraigned on Sept. 17 in 19th District Court in Dearborn and given a $20,000 bond.

Anthony Dekinderen, 61 of Lake Orion, was charged with nine counts of False Report or Threat of Terrorism, each a 20-year felony.

The AG's office said that Dekinderen emailed a Michigan journalist with threats to kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and threats to kill Michigan Supreme Court justices. He was arraigned in 52-3 District Court and given a $5 million bond.

“Thousands of Michigan residents answer the call to serve through elected office, be it as the local mayor or in statewide office. Unfortunately, hate crimes and threats of terrorism against officials at all levels of government are becoming increasingly common,” said Attorney General Ddana Nessel. “Let these charges serve as a warning that Michigan takes threats of violence very seriously and will prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law.”