Lockdown at Steenland Elementary after shooting lifted, suspect in custody

Posted at 4:02 PM, Mar 06, 2023
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The lockdown of Steenland Elementary School because of a shooting outside of the building has been lifted.

School officials say the incident happened right before dismissal and that no students or staff were involved. A suspect is in custody. The victim is being treated at the hospital.

Roseville police are investigating. They say there is no danger to the public at this time.

The school is located on Chestnut, in the area of Groesbeck Highway and I-696/Eleven Mile Road.

