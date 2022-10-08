Rotten Manor in Holly kicks of the Halloween season with new scary attractions

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Halloween season is here and haunted houses are gearing up to entertain thrill seekers throughout metro Detroit.

Rotten Manor in Holly opened in 2015 and has since grown to a sprawling haunted complex. The crew at Rotten Manor says they've been working on new attractions all summer.

The attraction includes a haunted house, insane asylum, forest, gingerbread house and clown barn. They also have concessions, carnival games, a vortex with spinning visions and haunted hayrides.

"The first year was just the manor and the manor was a little bit smaller than it is now. Then we made the manor bigger. Then the second year we started the forest and we’ve been growing ever since," said Wally Fruit, one of the minds behind the haunted attraction.

About 100 actors and crew members help bring the vision to life. Fruit says many of those working on the property are a part of his family.

"Dad is in the parking lot, mother's in the ticket sales room. The wives decorate and clear everything up and do a lot of the scene decorations," Fruit explained.

This year, they added a theater where they plan to put on plays, a monster house and a paintball course where customers will get to shoot live actors dressed as zombies and still figure zombies.

Fruit says they're already making plans to add additions to the property for next Halloween.

The 2022 season comes to an end on October 31st. After that, Rotten Manor will close for 4 weeks and transform to a haunted Christmas scene.

Rotten Manor kicked off the 2022 season officially last month. They will be open Thursday through Sunday starting at 7:00 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the ticket sales window closes at midnight, while it closes an hour earlier at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday and Thursday.

Tickets can be purchased on the Rotten Manor website or in person.

Rotten Manor is located at 13245 Dixie Hwy in Holly.

