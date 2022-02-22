Roy Levy Williams, aide to 3 Michigan governors, dies at 83

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (AP) — Roy Levy Williams, a former auto executive who also worked for three Michigan governors, has died at his suburban Detroit home. He was 83.

Williams died Feb. 11 in Grosse Pointe Woods following a brief illness, according to a release from his family.

Williams served as an aide under governors William Milliken and John Engler, both Republicans, and Democrat James Blanchard, his family said.

He later started a management consulting firm and spent nearly two decades with the then-Chrysler Corp. where he oversaw community relations. He also was president and chief executive of the Detroit Urban League and a member of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners.

“We honor the work that Roy Levy did for so many across the state of Michigan and especially for the people of Detroit... he always kept the betterment of people at the forefront of his thinking and his work,” his family said.

Williams originally worked as a community organizer for the Detroit Urban League, said N. Charles Anderson, current president and chief executive of the Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan.

Anderson said Williams left the Urban League to become an executive assistant to Milliken. He rejoined the Detroit Urban League in 1978 and became its president before resigning in 1986 to join Chrysler, Anderson said.

