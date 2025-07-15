ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Royal Oak is overhauling its downtown parking system after city council members voted Monday to install new pay stations and introduce a different mobile app starting in January.

The city will transition to a parking system called Flowbird and a mobile app called Park Mobile, replacing the current Municipal Parking Services system that began in 2021.

Watch the video report below:

Royal Oak approves new parking system to replace confusing stations

"If you've had issues with parking, that's acknowledged, that's noted, just know that your feedback was received," City Manager Joe Gacioch said.

The new system will significantly reduce the number of parking stations throughout downtown.

"I think it's about 150 pay stations will replace over 450 MPS stations, or MPS parking pilots. So that's a big change," Gacioch said.

The change comes as welcome news to both visitors and residents who have struggled with the current system.

"I'm glad that they're talking about it," said Jennifer Lentz, a visitor to Royal Oak.

Royal Oak resident Jennifer Williams agreed that improvements are needed.

“Yeah, especially being able to do the app and it would be nice if they had something, I’m not sure, I always just pay with card," Williams said.

One major change will be the elimination of back-in parking that's currently required on Washington Avenue, which has confused many drivers.

"That is confusing. I didn't even know because I'm thinking Ferndale, you can't back in, so it is kind of confusing. It's parking, just park," Williams said.

May 2025 video report: Royal Oak seeks public feedback on new parking meters as current system set to expire

Royal Oak working on parking changes with the community

Local businesses are also looking forward to the change. Drake Butcher, an employee at UHF Records on Washington Avenue, believes the current back-in requirement has affected foot traffic.

"To my knowledge this is the only city in the area that kind of does it like this," Butcher said. "It seems like a lot of people are kind of hesitant because it does also impede traffic, so it's kind of just inconvenient."

Butcher admitted he avoids parking on the street altogether.

"I never park here. I just park in the garage," he said.

Watch our July 2024 report about the parking frustrations in the video player below:

Royal Oak sues parking systems company

While the contract with MPS runs through Dec. 31, Gacioch said installation of new equipment could begin this fall.

"We are hopeful that you'll watch for the changes and really see that this is really based on simplicity for you, to make it easier for you to be down here. That's what we heard, that's what we're trying to do," Gacioch said.

The changes will officially take effect on Jan. 1.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.