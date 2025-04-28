Royal Oak businesses concerned as city considers replacing parking areas with green spaces

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — John Spreitzer, the owner of Green Lantern Pizza, says his Royal Oak location has been serving customers for 20 years, but proposed changes to parking in the city could force him to close.

"I couldn't stay here. It just wouldn't work," Spreitzer said.

The pizza shop, which gives customers the option of take-out or delivery, relies heavily on its parking lot for customer access, especially during busy periods.

Hear more from John Spreitzer in the video player below:

Full interview: Owner of Green Lantern Pizza concerned about parking changes in Royal Oak

"We have roughly 750 cars in and out on a Friday night alone between pickups and delivery drivers," Spreitzer said.

The Royal Oak City Commission is meeting Monday night to discuss improvements to Rochester Road planned for 2026. The project would affect the area from 13 Mile Road to 14 Mile Road and includes converting some parking lots to green spaces.

City Manager Joe Gacioch says the project addresses larger environmental concerns.

"We are looking at green infrastructure. Detroit metro has a stormwater issue — I think we've seen that over the past decade with multiple flooding incidents. So, we look at the big picture there," Gacioch said.

While the city recommends businesses use parking behind their buildings, Spreitzer explained that his back lot is already dedicated to his 14 delivery drivers, which would force customers to park on nearby residential streets.

This potential overflow has nearby residents concerned as well.

"I don't want anymore parking on these narrow side streets, with families coming into the community. It does not make any sense whatsoever," said Tina Gammon, who lives in Royal Oak.

Another resident, Janice Perzigian, expressed mixed feelings about the proposal.

"I like the idea of it being a green space, but I don't like the idea from a convenience standpoint because this lot here already is very small," Perzigian said.

Spreitzer has placed a sign reading "Help Us Keep Our Parking Spaces" in his shop window, hoping to rally community support. Gacioch maintains that the city is willing to work with affected business owners.

"We're doing what we're saying. We said we'd engage with you. This is us engaging with you, and so we'll have those one-on-one conversations. I certainly respect the business needs," Gacioch said.

Spreitzer remains hopeful that a compromise can be reached.

"I'm hoping the city will come to terms with us, maybe with a license agreement, something that will allow us to keep the parking here and do business," Spreitzer said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.