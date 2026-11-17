CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — A Royal Oak hunter who went missing over the weekend has been found alive after an extensive search in Clinton County, officials with Michigan State Police said Tuesday.

The 64-year-old man, who has not been identified, went on a hunting trip Sunday but was reported missing when he did not return.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post, along with deputies from the Ionia and Clinton County Sheriff's Offices, launched an extensive search across several game areas in Ionia, Gratiot, and Clinton counties.

An MSP Aviation Unit Trooper 3 was then called in to assist when the man’s vehicle was eventually found at the Maple River State Game Area, though the hunter was nowhere to be found.

At around 6 a.m. Monday the aviation unit potted the hunter approximately half a mile north of his vehicle near the Maple River, according to an MSP spokesperson.

Michigan State Police

Tropper 3 guided troopers through the woods to the man's location. A rescue boat was deployed to bring the hunter and responding troopers safely out of the area, officials said.

The hunter was taken to Sparrow Hospital for evaluation and is expected to make a full recovery.

“A reminder to hunters to always let someone know where you plan to hunt, and to let them know when you plan on returning,” MSP officials said. “Also make sure your cellphone is fully charged and consider carrying a portable power bank in case of an emergency.”