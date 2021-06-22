Watch
Royal Oak introducers new meter technology to ensure people pay to park

City of Royal Oak introduces new parking meters, which uses technology that guarantees people pay for parking.
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 16:56:43-04

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Currently, in Royal Oak, you can put change or your credit card into the parking meter.

You can even pay with an app. If that time on the meter runs out, you have about a 50-50 chance of getting ticketed before you returned your car.

Those odds might be good for the motorized but the city says those odds are losing them a lot of money.

Enter the Sentry, created by A Minnesota company called Municipal Parking Services. It's a meter equipped with cameras and technology to record the license plate of every car that parks. It was piloted on Main Street between third and fourth and now the city of Royal Oak plans on adding 800 of these meters to Street spaces and lots, hoping to ensure that at least 90 percent of people who park –– pay or get ticketed.

