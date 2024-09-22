Royal Oak library closed after bugs found in DVD case

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Royal Oak Library has been closed indefinitely after bugs were found in a returned DVD case.

"Bugs entered the library in items in our book drop," the library posted to Instagram. "Until we can identify and remediate the problem, we will remain closed. Please keep your items at home or return them to another TLN (The Library Network) Library. Thank You."

The Library clarified that they do not know what types of bugs were found in the DVD case, and are waiting for pest control to determine that. They said the DVD was returned after closing Friday and before opening on Saturday. The book drop was locked immediately upon this discovery, with items currently in there isolated and kept in the library's garage.

No word yet on when the library will re-open.