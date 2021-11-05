Royal Oak police: 9 car break-ins over past few days involved stolen wheels, catalytic converters

(WXYZ) — Royal Oak police say they are investigating nine different car break-ins and thefts from cars throughout the city over the past few days.

According to police, the break-ins that happened between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4 involved different types of break-ins.

The first happened over the weekend at B&B Collision where a suspect stole the tires and rims from a customer's car parked in a lot over the weekend.

Two happened overnight on Halloween when suspects stole tires and rims from two cars at the Hyatt on N. Main St.

Around noon on Halloween, someone also reported that the catalytic converters were stolen from two of their vehicles.

A day later someone reported a catalytic converter stolen from their vehicle.

Then, four different incidents happened overnight between Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 all involving unlocked vehicles.

The first happened when a suspect stole a wallet, identification and credit cards from an unlocked vehicle. Then, a camera was stolen from a different car. $500 was stolen from a third car, and a pair of sunglasses were stolen from the fourth car.