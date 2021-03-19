Menu

Royal Oak police increasing enforcement along Woodward Ave. targeting cruisers

Posted at 12:22 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 12:22:00-04

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Royal Oak police are planning to step up enforcement on Woodward Ave. after years of complaints from residents about vehicles "cruising."

According to police, they receive complaints every year about loud vehicles, revving engines, squealing tires and vehicles accelerating quickly from lights.

They also get complaints about cruiser gathering in parking lots causing disturbances and leaving trash.

"The Royal Oak Police Department will begin taking strict enforcement actions on vehicles being driven in a manner that is unsafe or violating traffic laws," police said.

They'll also be patrolling parking lots and issuing parking tickets to people who are there illegally.

