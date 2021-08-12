Royal Oak: Residents should be prepared for multi-day power outages

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Royal Oak City officials say power outages will be multi-day outages, per DTE.

Officials say it is "highly doubtful" that city facilities will be opening later on Thursday. DTE will be flying drones and helicopters in the area for a damage assessment.

City officials say out-of-state line workers are en route to help out, but will not be arriving until Friday.

No restoration estimates are being offered at this time.

DTE is reporting more than 550,000 outages affecting customers at this time as severe storms swept through southeast Michigan on Wednesday and overnight.

According to DTE, they have 1,000 crews from other states and Canada either in Michigan or on their way to help restore power. First, they will restore it to hospitals and other emergency areas, and then they will work on the largest outages.

Outages continue to climb due to damaging winds across metro Detroit and heavy rain.

