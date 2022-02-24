Royal Oak skating rink to stay open until March 13

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — While Royal Oak's first Winter Blast has come to an end, some winter activities are here to stay!

Royal Oak's M3 skating rink will stay at the Royal Oak Farmer’s Market now through March 13.

The rink is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.. On Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m..

Admission is free for Royal Oak residents and all proceeds go to the United Way 211 Helpline to help kids in need with food, housing, utilities, and more.

Admission for Other Communities

(Does not include skate rental.)

