ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — One of downtown Royal Oak's oldest parking garages is coming down, and city leaders are already looking ahead to what could take its place.

The Center Street Garage, built in 1972, is being demolished after officials determined the structure had reached the end of its lifespan and would be more expensive to repair than remove. The nearly 1.5-acre site at Center and Third streets is now viewed as a major redevelopment opportunity for the city's future.

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Royal Oak weighs future of former Center Street garage site as demolition continues

Demolition began in late September and is now nearing the halfway point. It's expected to be completed by November 2026.

"It's hard not to notice," said Royal Oak resident Jake Zablocki as he stood near the demolition site. "I was surprised. I knew this was happening, but I didn't know it was today. I said, 'Oh wow, something's missing.'"

According to Isaac Kremer, Royal Oak's Downtown Development Authority executive director, safety concerns ultimately led to the decision to tear down the aging structure.

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"It got to the point where there were some safety issues, and it would be more costly to repair it than take it down," Kremer said.

Several redevelopment ideas on the table

As city leaders begin the planning process, several possibilities have already been discussed for the site, including:



Housing

A new parking structure

Retail development

A boutique hotel

Kremer said a hotel could help meet increasing demand from visitors, noting that downtown Royal Oak hotels are frequently booked months in advance.

"We have more of an opportunity to bring more of that inventory here that gives even more people a reason to want to visit," Kremer said.

The redevelopment project also aligns with Royal Oak's master plan, which calls for an extension of Third Street through the 1.44-acre property.

Residents offer their own vision

People who live and work in Royal Oak have differing opinions about what should replace the garage.

"If I had to pick, I would either do another parking structure, maybe some vintage shops," said Caleb Bushell, who frequents Royal Oak.

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Jake Zablocki, who lives in Royal Oak, said he would like to see more opportunities for locally owned businesses.

"It'd be great to have more space for small businesses. You want to have people from the community who live and work here be able to bring their businesses here and for people to be able to enjoy those," said Zablocki. "I’d rather see more usable space rather than just another parking garage."

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Others believe parking should remain a priority in the busy downtown district.

"The last couple of years, a lot of people say they don't like coming down here because of the parking situation," said Charles Smith, who lives in Royal Oak and works a block away from the demolition site. "That's why I say they should just do another parking structure."

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What's next?

The city is inviting developers interested in transforming the former garage site to submit proposals by December.

After that, a public process will help determine the property's future before construction on a new development eventually begins.

More information is available about the project can be found on the city's website.

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Kremer believes the project could have a lasting impact on the city.

"In my almost 20 years of work revitalizing downtowns, I can tell you this is what we call a catalyst," Kremer said. "This is a project over the next 50 years that’s going to put Royal Oak even more so on the map and make us a destination of choice."

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