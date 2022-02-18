Royal Oak Winter Blast kicks off this weekend

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — Royal Oak is getting ready for its first Winter Blast this weekend after the annual event moved to the city from Detroit.

The event kicks off Friday, February 18, and will run through Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Admission is free for all families as well as up to two hours of parking. After that, parking will cost families $.75 an hour.

According to the organizers, 90 percent of the winter activities are outside and include things like local music, a giant slide, free ice skating, family-fun activities, and food trucks!

While ice skating is free, families still do need to pay for rental skates. Skate rentals are $5 for kids and $10 for adults.

“We are overjoyed to be back and have the community come together and take advantage of the many activities that people of all ages can see and do at Winter Blast Royal Oak,” Raul Venegas, Executive Director of Marketing, Entertainment & Sales at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort said.

Winter Blast Royal Oak is open to the public from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb, 18.; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.

For a list of activities or the Eagle Music lineup, click here.